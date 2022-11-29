14 food points fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 14 food points in the division.

According to PFA officials, teams headed by Deputy Director Muhammad Shehbaz Serwer conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed Rs 115,000 fine on 14 shopkeepers over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team wasted 39-kg unwholesome sweets while notices were issued to 89 ownersfor selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

The PFA team also stop three food points from working on temporary basis.