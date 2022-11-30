UrduPoint.com

14 Food Points Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

14 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a crackdown, imposed fine on 14 food points on various violations.

A PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that Deputy Director Food Authority Shehbaz Sarwer checked shops, bakeries and other outlets besides imposing a fine of Rs 107,000 on 14 outlets over selling unwholesome items.

The PFA also wasted 60-litres of adulterated milk and issued warningsto 76 outlets.

