14 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 14 food points over violation of rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 183,000 on 14 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 8000 on a milk seller for sellingadulterated milk at his shop in Bhakkar district.

The PFA teams also issued 82 warning notices to the violators in the division.