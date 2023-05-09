UrduPoint.com

14 Food Points Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

14 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 14 food points over violation of rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 183,000 on 14 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs 8000 on a milk seller for sellingadulterated milk at his shop in Bhakkar district.

The PFA teams also issued 82 warning notices to the violators in the division.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Bhakkar

Recent Stories

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

12 minutes ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

12 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

2 hours ago
 DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance cap ..

DEWA initiates pilot use of ChatGPT to enhance capabilities of its virtual emplo ..

2 hours ago
 Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.