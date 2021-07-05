UrduPoint.com
14 Fraudsters Booked

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police booked 14 persons on the charge of cheating people here during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued on Monday,Madina town police registered a case against Usman Bhatti over committing fraud of Rs 150,000 with a woman Aliya Iqbal Rana of Bismillah Chowk, Madina Town.

Jhang Bazaar police booked Khalid alias Khalidi and three others over exhorting Rs 479,000 from a citizen Sakhawat Ali.

Sargodha Road police registered a case against Fayyaz Akbar and three others over misusing a car registration number LEA-4821.

Accused Waris Ali stole a cloth worth Rs 163,000 from Khalil Ahmed. Accused Malik Sajjad, an employee of Shahzad Saleem of chak no 61-JB, stole a loader van and cash amounting to Rs 800,000 of his owner. A case was registered against the accused.

Accused Shahzad and three others booked over exhorting cash of Rs 550,000 from Riasat Ali of chak 56-JB. Accused Shahbaz embezzled the amount of Rs 522,000 received in advance for constructing a mosque from Haji Zafar Iqbal of Latif Garden, Millat Road. Police registered separate cases.

