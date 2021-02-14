14 gamblers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested fourteen gamblers with stake money from Rangpura area.

In a crackdown, the police conducted a raid at a den in Rangpur and arrested fourteen accused for gambling. Some of the accused were identified as Fiaz, Rafique, Tariq, Naseer, Basir, Farhan, Shamas and Nasir and recovered stake money of Rs 33,200 from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.