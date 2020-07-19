14 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday rounded up fourteen gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 49,000 from their possession.

The police, on a tip off, raided various areas and arrested fourteen man playing cards with stake money.

The were identified as Muhammad Amjad, Ifftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan, Zia-ul-Rehman, Qamar Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Faheem, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Asghar, Nasir,Waseem and Faheem.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling Act.