14 Gamblers Arrested

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

14 gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The police here on Sunday rounded up fourteen gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 49,000 from their possession.

The police, on a tip off, raided various areas and arrested fourteen man playing cards with stake money.

The were identified as Muhammad Amjad, Ifftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan, Zia-ul-Rehman, Qamar Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad, Liaquat Ali, Muhammad Umer, Muhammad Faheem, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Asghar, Nasir,Waseem and Faheem.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

