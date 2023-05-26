14 Gamblers Arrested From Korangi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 09:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :District Korangi Police on Friday arrested 14 alleged gamblers from Korangi C-51 Sector and recovered gambling material from their possession.
According to SSP Korangi, a team from Zaman Town police station patrolling arrested 14 gamblers red-handed.
The police recovered gambling money Rs 7000 and other things used for gambling.
A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.