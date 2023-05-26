14 gamblers arrested from Korangi

UrduPoint.com

District Korangi Police on Friday arrested 14 alleged gamblers from Korangi C-51 Sector and recovered gambling material from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :District Korangi Police on Friday arrested 14 alleged gamblers from Korangi C-51 Sector and recovered gambling material from their possession.

According to SSP Korangi, a team from Zaman Town police station patrolling arrested 14 gamblers red-handed.

The police recovered gambling money Rs 7000 and other things used for gambling.

A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

