14 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

14 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Civil Line Police Tuesday arrested 14 persons on the charge of gambling from various parts of its jurisdiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Line Police Tuesday arrested 14 persons on the charge of gambling from various parts of its jurisdiction.

Police said the teams conducted raids at various dens and nabbed six persons including Shafiq, Tanveer, others from Murad colony and eight persons Babar, Sikandar, Khurram and Asif from Razabad and Lorry adda while gambling on cricket match.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.Further investigation was underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

