14 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Gulberg police arrested 14 gamblers on Thursday and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 11,810 from their possession.
A police team raided at gambling den and arrested Saeed Ahmed and 13 others, recovering stake money and other items from them.
A case has been registered against the accused and sent them behind the bars.
