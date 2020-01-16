UrduPoint.com
14 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

14 gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Gulberg police arrested 14 gamblers on Thursday and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 11,810 from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Gulberg police arrested 14 gamblers on Thursday and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 11,810 from their possession.

A police team raided at gambling den and arrested Saeed Ahmed and 13 others, recovering stake money and other items from them.

A case has been registered against the accused and sent them behind the bars.

