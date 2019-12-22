14 gamblers arrested in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :In a crackdown against the criminals, police have arrested 14 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 34,000 and 9 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday.

Waris Khan Police got information and arrested the gamblers identified as Wajid, Umair, Rashid, Rizwan, Jameel, Saqib, Suleman and Dilnawaz,Sajjad, Fayyaz, Waqas, Roshan Khan and Muhammad Usman while gambling in the area.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.