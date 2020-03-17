14 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

In crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested fourteen (14) gamblers besides recovering bet money from their possession, a spokesman informed here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested fourteen (14) gamblers besides recovering bet money from their possession, a spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

Factory police station team headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mussadaq have conducted raid at a snooker club and arrested red-handed the gamblers identified as Kashi Khan, Faisel Hameed, Muahmmad Basharat, Muhammad Waqas, Tauqeer Khan, Hassan Khan, Imtiaz Khan, Kafeel Khan, Ehsan Khan, Habib, Arslan, Zulfiqar Hussain, Saifulla and Shahid besides recovering bet money Rs.

69340 from their custody.

The police have registered case under gambling act against all accused.