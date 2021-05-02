14 gamblers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 14 persons on gambling charges from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police teams conducted raids and nabbed 6 persons- Abdul Qayyum, Sadam, Rafiq, Nadeem, Zahid Saeed and Babar Saeed from Nasir Town red handed while gambling on play-cards.

Similarly, the police also arrested 8 persons Aslam, Zubair, Ashraf, Umar, Ahmad, etc from D-Type Colony Korian Bridge while gambling. The police recovered bet money,mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigationwas underway.