UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 24,800 Cash Stake Money

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

14 gamblers rounded up with Rs 24,800 cash stake money

Police have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs24,800 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs24,800 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Syed Tahir, Tariq Mirza, Rizwan Rasheed, Umar Azam, Asad Mahmood, Shoukat Khan, Junaid Khan, Fahad Mahmood, Nasir Mehmood, Khurram Pervaiz and Waris Khan who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 20,800 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kalar Syedan police on an information raided and arrested Tariq, Muhammad Numan and Asim Jahangir allegedly involved in betting on cock fight.

Police recovered Rs 4000 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Numan Sadiqabad Nasir Junaid Khan Money From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

16 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

28 minutes ago

OIC and its Organs have Mobilizedtheir Resources t ..

38 minutes ago

HRCP demands NCHR revival

41 minutes ago

Waziristan ‘honour’ killings barbaric, condemn ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.