14 gamblers rounded up with Rs 24,800 cash stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs24,800 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Syed Tahir, Tariq Mirza, Rizwan Rasheed, Umar Azam, Asad Mahmood, Shoukat Khan, Junaid Khan, Fahad Mahmood, Nasir Mehmood, Khurram Pervaiz and Waris Khan who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 20,800 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kalar Syedan police on an information raided and arrested Tariq, Muhammad Numan and Asim Jahangir allegedly involved in betting on cock fight.

Police recovered Rs 4000 cash stake money and other items from their possession.