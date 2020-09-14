UrduPoint.com
14 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 57,310 Cash Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:25 PM

14 gamblers rounded up with Rs 57,310 cash stake money

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs 57,310 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 gamblers and recovered Rs 57,310 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 14 gamblers namely Ibrahim, Sorand Wali, Aftab, Rafique, Sulman, Waqas, Aftab Khan, Ghulam Ali, Moman Khan, Shehzad Khan, Muhammad Hayat, Ghulam Sajjad, Anis ur Rehman and Zahoor Ali alias Japani allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 57,310 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

