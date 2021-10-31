14 gangs busted, 374 suspects held during crackdown against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Police have busted 14 gangs and arrested 374 suspected accused in a crackdown launched against criminals in the district during the month of October 2021.

According to a spokesman of Hyderabad Police, 23 suspected dacoits had been arrested in injured condition by the police during 19 encounters in different areas of the district.

On the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, crackdowns against criminals, drug peddlers, thieves and dacoits were expedited in the district and 320 suspected criminals involved in robbery, loot, plunder, theft and other offences in October 2021, spokesman said.

