UrduPoint.com

14 Gangs Busted, 374 Suspects Held During Crackdown Against Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

14 gangs busted, 374 suspects held during crackdown against criminals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Police have busted 14 gangs and arrested 374 suspected accused in a crackdown launched against criminals in the district during the month of October 2021.

According to a spokesman of Hyderabad Police, 23 suspected dacoits had been arrested in injured condition by the police during 19 encounters in different areas of the district.

On the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, crackdowns against criminals, drug peddlers, thieves and dacoits were expedited in the district and 320 suspected criminals involved in robbery, loot, plunder, theft and other offences in October 2021, spokesman said.

The19 encounters with armed persons were held in different areas of the district in which 23 suspects were arrested in injured condition, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Robbery Hyderabad October Criminals

Recent Stories

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

37 minutes ago
 Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 ..

Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 months: Governor

52 minutes ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services launches &#039;Pink Shiel ..

Emirates Health Services launches &#039;Pink Shield&#039; app to promote breast ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.