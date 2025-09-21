14 Gangs Busted In ICT, 352miln Loot Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) has dismantled 14 criminal gangs over the past month, arresting 63 gang members and recovering stolen property worth more than Rs352 million.
An official told APP on Sunday that SSP Investigation Suleman Zafar, accompanied by DSP RDU Suleman Shah, presented the detailed report on the operation. He said a total of 175 accused were arrested during the drive, with recoveries including Rs117 million worth of gold ornaments, Rs100 million worth of luxury watches, and 12 stolen motorcycles.
He said the police also recovered weapons with ammunition used in criminal activities, while three proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes were taken into custody.
He added that the RDU traced and arrested suspects in several high-profile cases, including the triple murder in Industrial Area, the murder of a bakery owner in the Noon area, and incidents of firing on citizens during resistance in Sangjani and Kirpa.
He said advanced technology was effectively utilized to ensure the identification and arrest of the culprits, and that all accused would be challaned on solid evidence. He added that the recovered valuables had been returned to their rightful owners.
He said complainants praised the police teams for their efforts and extended their gratitude to Islamabad Police for restoring their confidence.
