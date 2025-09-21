Open Menu

14 Gangs Busted In ICT, 352miln Loot Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM

14 gangs busted in ICT, 352miln loot recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) has dismantled 14 criminal gangs over the past month, arresting 63 gang members and recovering stolen property worth more than Rs352 million.

An official told APP on Sunday that SSP Investigation Suleman Zafar, accompanied by DSP RDU Suleman Shah, presented the detailed report on the operation. He said a total of 175 accused were arrested during the drive, with recoveries including Rs117 million worth of gold ornaments, Rs100 million worth of luxury watches, and 12 stolen motorcycles.

He said the police also recovered weapons with ammunition used in criminal activities, while three proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes were taken into custody.

He added that the RDU traced and arrested suspects in several high-profile cases, including the triple murder in Industrial Area, the murder of a bakery owner in the Noon area, and incidents of firing on citizens during resistance in Sangjani and Kirpa.

He said advanced technology was effectively utilized to ensure the identification and arrest of the culprits, and that all accused would be challaned on solid evidence. He added that the recovered valuables had been returned to their rightful owners.

He said complainants praised the police teams for their efforts and extended their gratitude to Islamabad Police for restoring their confidence.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

1 hour ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

13 hours ago
 Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at ..

Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

15 hours ago
 Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

15 hours ago
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

16 hours ago
 Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian R ..

Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing

16 hours ago
 Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Ma ..

Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Masters 2025

16 hours ago
 UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha

UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha

17 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

18 hours ago
 UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreeme ..

UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reportin ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan