14 Gangsters Held

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

14 gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested fourteen outlaws of four inter-district gangs and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Headmirala and Rangpura police conducted raids and arrested 14 gangsters of Cheeno, Saqlain, Yasiru and Saghir gangs- identified as that Abdul Rehman aka Cheeno, Ejaz Ahmed, Babar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem Shehzada aka Muna, Aftab Ahmed, Saghir Yaqoob, Haroon, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Hashim, Saqlain Shah, Zaheer Ahmed, Ghulam Ilyas, Arsalan aka Yasiru, Ansar Iqbal and Raees Ahmed.

The police recovered Rs 1.73 million in cash, 34 motorcycles, a rickshaw, 16 mobile phones, a generator, electric motors, 14 pistols and several bullets from the outlaws.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced cash prizes and commendationcertificates for the raiding police teams.

