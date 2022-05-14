UrduPoint.com

14 Habitual Beggars Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department has caught 14 habitual beggars from various intersections and roads of the city during the past 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said on Saturday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 14 habitual beggars were rounded up today from Fauji Chowk D-Type Colony, Momin Abad, Samanabad Madani Chowk, Jaranwala Road, Shadab Morr Jhang Road, D-Ground, Nishatabad, Bawa Chak Sargodha Road, Small Estate, Sammundri Road, Jalvi Market, Canal Road, Aminpur Road and Warispura.

These habitual beggars were later on handed over to area police while further action against them was under way, he added.

