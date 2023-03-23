UrduPoint.com

14 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

14 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 14 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 14 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 14 beggars including 5 males and 9 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

Belgian Prime Minister Supports EU Ban on Sales of ..

Belgian Prime Minister Supports EU Ban on Sales of New Combustion Engine Cars Fr ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Expects Coun ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Expects Country's Economy to Grow in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Assures Banking System Secure ..

Greek Prime Minister Assures Banking System Secure, Deposits Safe Despite 'Banki ..

5 minutes ago
 Tbilisi Mayor Says German Foreign Minister 'Out of ..

Tbilisi Mayor Says German Foreign Minister 'Out of Touch' With Reality

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid names Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid ..

Mohammed bin Rashid names Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director-General of Commun ..

17 minutes ago
 Blinken Tells Congress US Govt Not Involved in Blo ..

Blinken Tells Congress US Govt Not Involved in Blowing Up of Nord Stream Pipelin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.