14 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 14 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 14 beggars including 10 males and 4 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

