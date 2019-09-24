14 held, 2 kite manufacturing factories sealed in Faisalabad

The police have sealed two factories and arrested 14 persons for manufacturing and dealing in kites and other paraphernalia during the last 24 hours

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that SHO Madina Town police Basharat Hussain Awan conducted a raid in Chak No.204-RB and unearthed a factory where kites and related material was being manufactured.

The police also arrested two accused Afzaal etc and seized more than 3000 kites and its paraphernalia.

Similarly, Millat Town unearthed a kite manufacturing factory near Ghokhowal Stop after arresting two accused - Phool Hussain and Asad Ali from the spot. The police also seized kites, string and other material.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhamma Abad police arrested 10 shopkeepers including Asif, Anas, Bawa Ashraf, Waheed, Shehzad, Faisal, Hafiz Zahid, etc and recovered more than 400 kites and its related material.

Cases have been registered against the accused.