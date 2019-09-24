UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Held, 2 Kite Manufacturing Factories Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:06 PM

14 held, 2 kite manufacturing factories sealed in Faisalabad

The police have sealed two factories and arrested 14 persons for manufacturing and dealing in kites and other paraphernalia during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The police have sealed two factories and arrested 14 persons for manufacturing and dealing in kites and other paraphernalia during the last 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that SHO Madina Town police Basharat Hussain Awan conducted a raid in Chak No.204-RB and unearthed a factory where kites and related material was being manufactured.

The police also arrested two accused Afzaal etc and seized more than 3000 kites and its paraphernalia.

Similarly, Millat Town unearthed a kite manufacturing factory near Ghokhowal Stop after arresting two accused - Phool Hussain and Asad Ali from the spot. The police also seized kites, string and other material.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhamma Abad police arrested 10 shopkeepers including Asif, Anas, Bawa Ashraf, Waheed, Shehzad, Faisal, Hafiz Zahid, etc and recovered more than 400 kites and its related material.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Asad Ali From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

26 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

40 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

56 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.