UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Held During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

14 held during crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested 14 outlaws during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman Thursday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Following these directions, Aabpara police apprehended Kashan Raza and recovered 135 gram hashish from him.

Banigala police arrested an accused Arslan and recovered 10 wine bottles from him.

ACLC police team recovered a stolen vehicle from accused Waheed.

Tarnol police apprehended four persons namely Zakir, Jameel, Badal Khan and Hikmat Yaar involved in careless driving.

Industrial-Area police arrested Shamoon Pitras and recovered 15 liters alcohol wine from him.

Shams colony police apprehended and accused Muhammad Ishfaq and recovered five wine bottles from him. Khanna police arrested accused Irshad Ahmed and recovered 32 wine bottles from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, the police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Vehicle Car Kashan Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

45 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

45 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

56 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

60 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.