14 held during crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested 14 outlaws during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman Thursday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Following these directions, Aabpara police apprehended Kashan Raza and recovered 135 gram hashish from him.

Banigala police arrested an accused Arslan and recovered 10 wine bottles from him.

ACLC police team recovered a stolen vehicle from accused Waheed.

Tarnol police apprehended four persons namely Zakir, Jameel, Badal Khan and Hikmat Yaar involved in careless driving.

Industrial-Area police arrested Shamoon Pitras and recovered 15 liters alcohol wine from him.

Shams colony police apprehended and accused Muhammad Ishfaq and recovered five wine bottles from him. Khanna police arrested accused Irshad Ahmed and recovered 32 wine bottles from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, the police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.