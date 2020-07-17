14 held during crackdown against criminals

Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Thursday said.

As per details, Aabpar police arrested accused Zafar Ali Khan and recovered 140 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Waqar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Ghulam Jillani involved in illegally oil selling. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Ahmed Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Shams colony police arrested two accused Sohail Awais and Bilal sadiq and recovered 120 gram hashish. Khanna police arrested two accused Tariq Ahmed and Khuram Shahzad involved in theft while a drug peddler namely Adnan Shahzad was also arrested and recovered 1.

035 kilogram hashish from him.

Likewise, Nilor police arrested accused Waheed Ayub and and recovered 125 gram heroin from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Ehsan Jamshed and recovered a dagger from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of personnel and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.