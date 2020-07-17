UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:59 AM

14 held during crackdown against criminals

Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Thursday said.

As per details, Aabpar police arrested accused Zafar Ali Khan and recovered 140 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Waqar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested accused Ghulam Jillani involved in illegally oil selling. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Ahmed Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Shams colony police arrested two accused Sohail Awais and Bilal sadiq and recovered 120 gram hashish. Khanna police arrested two accused Tariq Ahmed and Khuram Shahzad involved in theft while a drug peddler namely Adnan Shahzad was also arrested and recovered 1.

035 kilogram hashish from him.

Likewise, Nilor police arrested accused Waheed Ayub and and recovered 125 gram heroin from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Ehsan Jamshed and recovered a dagger from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of personnel and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Oil Jamshed Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

31 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.