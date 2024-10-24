Open Menu

14 Held During Operation; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

14 held during operation; drugs, arms, ammunition recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The district police have arrested 14 suspects recovering drugs, arms, ammunition and stolen cash from them during a search and strike operation conducted here in the limits of Paroa Police Station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted under the leadership of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with Paroa Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

During the operation, the police arrested notorious dacoit named Muhammad Naeem son of Gul Muhammad recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and Rs 30,000 cash from him.

The police also arrested an accused drug dealer named Abdul Jabbar son of Shafique Qureshi and recovered 1480 grams of hashish from him. Three suspects including Rehmat Ullah, Ashfaq and Muhammad Kashif, residents of district Muzaffargarh were arrested with recovery of one Kalakov gun, two pistols and 21 cartridges from them.

Meanwhile, 10 accused of fighting and attempt to murder cases namely Muhammad Khalil, Azhar Shah, Muhammad Tariq, Liaquat, Nemat Ullah, Zafar Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Aslam, Allah Wasaya and Muhammad Akram appeared before the police after getting bail orders from the court.

APP/akt

