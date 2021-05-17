UrduPoint.com
14 Held For Doing Wheelie, Gambling In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested 14 people for doing wheelie and gambling from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

A team of D-Type colony police arrested Saim, Umar, Abdul Basit, Jone Maseih, Suhail, Zeeshan, Hafiz Fateh, Rabeel Ali and Awais while doing wheelie on various city roads.

Mureedwala police nabbed 5 gamblers from a den in Chak No 207-GB.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

