14 held for hoarding sugar in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 14 people were arrested for allegedly hoarding sugar during a crackdown by the district administration in the current month.

According to a district administration spokesperson, four points containing huge sugar stock were sealed and a fine of up to Rs. 0.5 million was imposed on the spot. About 10,665 sugar bags were also seized at different times and occasions.

Commissioner Amir Khattak had ordered to provide sugar at controlled rates across the division, he said, adding about 19 points were set up at different places to provide sugar on concessional rates till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Amir Khattak said the crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of the basic food commodity was going on unabated.

He also assured of strict action against dealers transporting sugar without a permit letter from the mill owners.