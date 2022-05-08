14 held for selling, flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 14 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

The district police conducted raids and recovered 418 different sized kites and string rolls from the kite-sellers and flyers.

Those arrested were identified as Musawar Hussain, Naqash, Akram, Faiz, Muneeb, Hassan, Amir, Daim, Arham, Qasim, Shehzad, Usman, Sami-ul-Haq and Tayyab Ali.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.