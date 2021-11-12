14 held, narcotics, weapons recovered

Police arrested 14 suspected criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 14 suspected criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said on Friday the teams of different police stations conducted raids in their localities, arrested the accused, recovered 1.

8-kg hashish, 60 litres of liquor, four pistols of 30 bore, three guns of 12-bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Abdullah, Qasim, Saleem, Ayaz, Manazar, Adeel, Ijaz and others.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.