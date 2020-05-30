14 held on partridge bid in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 14 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 1,71, 300 and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 14 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 1,71, 300 and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday.

A Spokesman of police informed that acting on a tip off, a police team under the supervision of SHO Kahuta, Muhammad Asif, SHO Kallar Saydian, Malik Allah Yar conducted a raid in an area of Kahuta and apprehended 14 alleged gamblers Muhammad Bashir, Jahanzeb Hassan, Arslan raza, Nasar Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan, Asif Iqbal, Ejaz Ahmed, Shahid Asghar, Afzal Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan raza, Faiz Iqbal, Raja Sagheer and Mudasir Nazeer and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 1,71, 300, 14 partridge and other valuable items when they were busy in activities of gambling on partridge bid.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police arresting the gamblers, saying that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.