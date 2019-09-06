14 Held Over Electricity Theft In Sialkot
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 15 persons including a woman on charges of electricity theft
According to police, Yasmeen, Azam, Abdul Manan, Safdar, Liaqat, Imran, Asif, Fiasal, Mati ur Rehman, Falak Sher, Irfan, Mareed Hussian, Sajid and Anwar were apprehended on the complaints by officials of Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO).
Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.