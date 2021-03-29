14 held over illegal gas decanting, selling of fireworks

The police have arrested 14 shopkeepers from different parts of the city during the past 12 hours on the charges of illegal gas decanting and selling of fireworks and loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 14 shopkeepers from different parts of the city during the past 12 hours on the charges of illegal gas decanting and selling of fireworks and loose petrol.

A police spokesman said on Monday that among the accused include Asad of Boley Di Jhuggi Chowk, Kaleem Ahmad of Sahil Hospital area, Farhan Ali of Millat Chow, Ghulam Rasool of Chak No.

656-GB, Khurram Tabassum and Sohaib Ahmad of Narwala Road Gulberg Chowkk, Amir, Sohaib and Owais of Chak No.66-RB, Muneer Ahmad of Chak No.72-RB, Zeeshan Elahi of Chak No.50-RB, Usman of Chak No.67-RB, Waqar Ali of Chak No.97-RB and Tariq Ali of Lorry Adda area.

The police confiscated their material and sent them behind the bars.