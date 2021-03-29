UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Held Over Illegal Gas Decanting, Selling Of Fireworks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

14 held over illegal gas decanting, selling of fireworks

The police have arrested 14 shopkeepers from different parts of the city during the past 12 hours on the charges of illegal gas decanting and selling of fireworks and loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 14 shopkeepers from different parts of the city during the past 12 hours on the charges of illegal gas decanting and selling of fireworks and loose petrol.

A police spokesman said on Monday that among the accused include Asad of Boley Di Jhuggi Chowk, Kaleem Ahmad of Sahil Hospital area, Farhan Ali of Millat Chow, Ghulam Rasool of Chak No.

656-GB, Khurram Tabassum and Sohaib Ahmad of Narwala Road Gulberg Chowkk, Amir, Sohaib and Owais of Chak No.66-RB, Muneer Ahmad of Chak No.72-RB, Zeeshan Elahi of Chak No.50-RB, Usman of Chak No.67-RB, Waqar Ali of Chak No.97-RB and Tariq Ali of Lorry Adda area.

The police confiscated their material and sent them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Gulberg Gas From

Recent Stories

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

2 minutes ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

2 minutes ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

15 minutes ago

Toddler survives Myanmar airstrike that killed fat ..

2 minutes ago

Culprits involved in Hareem's killing to be brough ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Renzi Denies Breaking Any Rule With Bahrai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.