14 held over wheelie-doing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 14 young men on the charge of wheelie-doing in Sialkot district.

According to police spokesperson, those arrested were identified as Noman, Hammad, Rashid, Safarish, Dawood, Umer, Abdul Quyyum, Zaman, Rehman, Sulman, Waqas, Ali, Taimoor and Ameer Hamza. The police also impounded their motorcycles.

The police registered cases against the accused and sent them behind bars.