14 Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested fourteen accused including five proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and apprehended 09 accused and recovered 480-liter liquor, 240 gm hashish and 04 pistols from their possession.

The police teams also arrested five proclaimed offenders identified as Saleem,Shahid, Waqas, Iqbal and Amjad.

Further investigation was underway.

