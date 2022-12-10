14 held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 14 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1.

366 kg hashish, 60 litres liquor, three pistols, three guns of 12 bore and 3 rifles from them.

The accused were identified as Tanveer, Ramzan, Adil, Zaheer, Rafaqat, Shoaib Khan, Nawaz, Aslam, Numan, Zafar Iqbal and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.