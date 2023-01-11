14 held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested 14 accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids at various localities of the district and arrested 14 people and recovered 296 litre liquor, 4 pistols 30-bore, a gun 12-bore and a rifle 222 bore from them.

Some of the accused were identified as Amir, Dawood, Riaz, Faisal, Zeeshan, Nazar, Zaheer and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.