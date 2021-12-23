UrduPoint.com

14 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:51 PM

14 held with contraband in sargodha

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested fourteen accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested fourteen accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The raiding teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 accused and recovered 199 litre liquor, seven pistols-30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Adil, Dawood Maseeh, Sher Ali, Masood, Mazhar Iqbal,Tariq, Umair, Imran Ali, Naeem, Bilal, Roman and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Russia Wants Good-Neighborly Relations With Ukrain ..

Russia Wants Good-Neighborly Relations With Ukraine But It Is Currently Impossib ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Poss ..

UK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrict ..

2 minutes ago
 Future of Donbas Needs to be Determined by Its Peo ..

Future of Donbas Needs to be Determined by Its People - Putin

4 minutes ago
 AIT first graduation ceremony on Saturday

AIT first graduation ceremony on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With W ..

Russia Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With West at OSCE - Putin

4 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualif ..

ECP reserves verdict on petition seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.