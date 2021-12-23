14 held with contraband in sargodha

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested fourteen accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested fourteen accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The raiding teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 accused and recovered 199 litre liquor, seven pistols-30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Adil, Dawood Maseeh, Sher Ali, Masood, Mazhar Iqbal,Tariq, Umair, Imran Ali, Naeem, Bilal, Roman and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.