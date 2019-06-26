14 held with contraband in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested fourteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused.

The police recovered 1.

360 kg Heroin, 4.315 kg Hashish, 10 liters liquor, 4 pistols 30 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and 1 rifle 223 bore from them.

The criminals were identified as Amjad Ali, Sajawal, Ramzan, Adnan alias Chanda, Ali Hassan, Ghulam Abbas, Khaliq, Muhammad Ashraf, Ali Imtiaz, Shafqat and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.