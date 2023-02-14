14 Held With Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
According to a police spokesman,the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 790 gm hashish, 90 litres liquor, 5 pistols and 2 guns 12 bore from them.
They were identified as Sheraz,Ali,Rehmat,Zia,Haroon,Talha,Riaz,Zulfiqar,Zohaib,Qalib Abbas and others.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.