14 held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman,the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 790 gm hashish, 90 litres liquor, 5 pistols and 2 guns 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Sheraz,Ali,Rehmat,Zia,Haroon,Talha,Riaz,Zulfiqar,Zohaib,Qalib Abbas and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.