14 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police claimed to have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers with hashish, liquor and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 14 alleged drug-traffickers with hashish, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the Airport police detained one Dilshad and recovered a pistol and 10 bullets from him.

Motra police recovered a pistol and bullets from Naeem, a resident of Sajokala; Ugoki police detained Akram and seized 1,360-gram hashish from one Danish of Momin Kalan, pistols and 28 bullets from Asghar and Malik Sajjad from Raipur, a gun and bullets from Anwar, a pistol and 30 bullets from Qasim Khan, 210 grams of hashish from Naeem and 1,360-gram hashish from Akram.

Hajipura police seized 10 liters of liquor from Shehzad in Pull-Aik Hajipura area,10 liters of liquor from Asfand of Hajipura, and another 10-litre liquor from Afzal and Hasnain of Fatehgarh.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.