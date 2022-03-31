14 Huffaz selected for annual Mehfile-e-Shabeena

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday selected 14 Huffaz for annual Mehfil-e-Shabeena out of 52 aspirant contestants from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday selected 14 Huffaz for annual Mehfil-e-Shabeena out of 52 aspirant contestants from across the country.

Distributing commendation certificates among the successful Huffaz, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar said they would recite the complete Holy Quran in the last three odd nights of Ramazan in Lahore's historic Badshai Mosque.

In the competition, four Huffaz arrived from Sindh while eight from Balochistan, 16 from Punjab, eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two from Baltistan, six from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and eight from Islamabad Capital Territory, he added.

He informed that they reached the National Huffaz Competition after qualifying the pre-selection process conducted by their respective provincial Auqaf departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony constituted five-member jury to select the most eminent Huffaz for the annual Mehfil-e-Shabina.