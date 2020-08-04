UrduPoint.com
14 Hurts In Car-van Collision Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

14 hurts in car-van collision Thatta

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 14 people including a woman and children were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a passenger van while negotiating a turn collided with a car coming from opposite direction and wounded fourteen persons.

Police and the rescue teams reached the scene immediately after being notified about the incident.

Police further said that the injured persons were given first aid on-the-spot and shifted to different hospitals of the area, a private news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

