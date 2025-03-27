14 Illegal Arms Owners Netted
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday netted some 14 accused for having illegal weapons and ammunition.
According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police seized a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from accused Arsalan Iftikhar and 20 rounds of 9 mm pistol from accused Nadeem Abbas.
Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed accused Absar Alam and Basharat Gulzar with a 30-bore pistol each.
Similarly, the Westridge and Taxila Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Habibullah and Ikram respectively.
The Wah Cantt Police also held accused Idrees and Muawiya with a 30-bore pistol each and Waris with 10 rounds of 30-bore pistol.
Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police also netted two accused Fasih and Umar Farooq, and the Saddar Beruni Police nabbed accused Jamil with a 30-bore pistol each.
The Dhamial Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Kashif and Waqar.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launches Pick Squad to ensure women’s safety2 minutes ago
-
Committee on Medical Education under DPM caps tuition fee to Rs 1.8 mln2 minutes ago
-
14 illegal arms owners netted2 minutes ago
-
Minister directs new business model, e-commerce for Pakistan Post2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 outlaws2 minutes ago
-
3,500 officers to secure Islamabad during Eid, IG Rizvi reviews security plan2 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner meets Health Minister3 minutes ago
-
Annual inter-school Quran recitation competition held22 minutes ago
-
AC reviews prices22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive arrangements32 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain Assumes Charge as Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad42 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police bust 2-member street criminals gang42 minutes ago