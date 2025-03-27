14 illegal arms owners netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday netted some 14 accused for having illegal weapons and ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police seized a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from accused Arsalan Iftikhar and 20 rounds of 9 mm pistol from accused Nadeem Abbas.

Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed accused Absar Alam and Basharat Gulzar with a 30-bore pistol each.

Similarly, the Westridge and Taxila Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Habibullah and Ikram respectively.

The Wah Cantt Police also held accused Idrees and Muawiya with a 30-bore pistol each and Waris with 10 rounds of 30-bore pistol.

Likewise, the Wah Saddar Police also netted two accused Fasih and Umar Farooq, and the Saddar Beruni Police nabbed accused Jamil with a 30-bore pistol each.

The Dhamial Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Kashif and Waqar.