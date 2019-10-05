UrduPoint.com
14 Illegal Gateway Exchanges Unearthed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:09 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing unearthed 14 illegal gateway exchanges and arrested six accused during the last 24 hours.

FAISALABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing unearthed 14 illegal gateway exchanges and arrested six accused during the last 24 hours.

According to Assistant Director Cyber Crime Wing Reporting Centre Shoaib Ahmad Haroon, the FIA teams conducted a raid at a house in Chak No.75 Shumali Sargodha and arrested Ejaz while running 3 illegal gateway exchanges.

The team also seized material of 3 illegal gateway exchanges, 1000 illicit SIMs of the mobile phones, plastic thumb dyes, internet devices, 3 laptops and other digital tools from the spot.

In another raid, FIA team unearthed 11 illegal gateway exchanges at House No.105 Ali Park Nishatabad Sillanwali Sargodha and arrested two accused Ali and Adnan from the spot.

The team also confiscated material of 11 illegal gateway exchanges, 900 illicit SIMs, internet devices, 4 laptops and other material. Cases have been registered against the accused.

