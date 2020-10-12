14 illegal rickshaws held, 38 challaned over traffic violation

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Quetta Secretary Abdul Hameed Zehri took into custody 14 illegal rickshaws and challaned 38 rickshaws in a crackdown started against them at Chalubowri and Jatak Stop areas here on Monday.

The action was taken in light of Balochistan High Court's order, special directive Secretary of Transport Balochistan Basheer Ahmed Bangulzai and Commissioner Quetta Division Asfand Yar Khan.

The RTA team, Traffic police and Levies Force led by Secretary Abdul Hameed Zehri started crackdown against illegal rickshaws at Chalubowari and Jatak Stop.

The RTA secretary said action would be continued against illegal rickshaws on daily basis in order to decrease traffic related issues in Quetta City. He said the illegal vehicles were a major cause of traffic issues, adding that the rickshaws having fake documents would be closed on permanent basis besides registration of FIR against the owners.

He said it was our responsibility to respect the rule of traffic and avoid volition of traffic law for betterment of the traffic system in the area.