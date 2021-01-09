UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Illegal Weigh Points Sealed, 12 Owners Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

14 illegal weigh points sealed, 12 owners arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 14 illegal weigh points and arrested twelve owners during a crackdown here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jattala launched a crackdown against illegal weigh points to prevent loss to sugarcane growers.

Assistant Commissioner sealed 14 illegal weigh points and arrested 12 owners.The officer got registered FIR against 15 persons involved in the illegal practice.

He said that 'middle man' mafia must be discouraged and they will face legal action if found involved in any illegal activity.

"Illegal weighing points' owners purchased sugarcane from farmers on lower rates and caused further loss to them by under weighing their commodity",he said.

Related Topics

Man Kot Addu FIR From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council addresses parliamenta ..

29 minutes ago

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by flood ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ strategic pl ..

2 hours ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

2 hours ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.