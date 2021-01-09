14 illegal weigh points sealed, 12 owners arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 14 illegal weigh points and arrested twelve owners during a crackdown here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fayyaz Ali Jattala launched a crackdown against illegal weigh points to prevent loss to sugarcane growers.

Assistant Commissioner sealed 14 illegal weigh points and arrested 12 owners.The officer got registered FIR against 15 persons involved in the illegal practice.

He said that 'middle man' mafia must be discouraged and they will face legal action if found involved in any illegal activity.

"Illegal weighing points' owners purchased sugarcane from farmers on lower rates and caused further loss to them by under weighing their commodity",he said.