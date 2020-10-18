14 including four Pak Army jawans martyred in Skardu coaster accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 14 persons including four jawans of Pak Army were martyred when a passenger coaster was crushed by falling rocks at Pangas Pari area near Jaglot on Gilgit-Skardu Road, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

Police told that the van with 16 persons including its driver and conductor on board was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu.

SDPO Muhammad Hussain told that the Pak Army jawans among other victims were identified as sepoys Sona Khan, Asif, Arshad and Farooq, who were going to join their duties. The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital.

Work is currently under way to clear the road.