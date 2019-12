14 injured as bus overturned on Jarranwala-Khurrianwala road

As many as 14 persons including women were injured when a bus overturned on Jarranwala-Khurrianwala road due to thick fog on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 14 persons including women were injured when a bus overturned on Jarranwala-Khurrianwala road due to thick fog on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a commuter bus was on its way when it overturned while taking turn near chak 60-BG due to fog.

As a result, 14 passengers including women were injured.They included Imran, Nadeem, Talib Hussain, Nabeel, Shahid, Iftikhar, Irshad, Jamil, Muneer, Tanawar wife of Ihsan, Ashraf, Iqbal, Waheed and Naveed.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.