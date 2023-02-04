UrduPoint.com

14 Injured As Bus Overturns In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Fourteen people including 3 girls sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sargodha road police station on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the accident took place near Millat Chowk where a rashly driven bus coming from Sialkot overturned after hitting a car.

As a result, Raheel (33), M. Irfan (30), Tahir Shah (25), Watan Nawab (26), Naveed (30), M. Mudasar (17), M. Saleem (45), Shazia (30), Shahnaz (30), Amna (18), Imran (40), Sultan (50), Haroon (18) and Mudasar (20).

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where the condition of two personswas stated to be critical.

Police were investigating.

