14 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

14 injured in cylinder blast

Gujranwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 14 persons were injured in a cylinder blast that occurred in J. Chata area of Wazirabad, Gujranwala district, Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a cylinder blasted with a big bang in an area of J.

Chatah, Wazirabad, Gujranwala district, resulted in injuring of some 14 persons including women & a child.

The rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site & started shifting the wounded persons to nearby hospital. Further probe was underway.

