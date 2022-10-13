UrduPoint.com

14 Injured In Karachi Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 07:58 PM

14 injured in Karachi road accident

Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here Thursday.

According to a new channel report, the school van was going on the wrong side of the road and collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite side resulting a crash.

Police officials told that the driver was arrested and legal action would be taken against him.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for first aid treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Road Car Van From

Recent Stories

Four persons killed over enmity

Four persons killed over enmity

9 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

57 seconds ago
 KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more V ..

KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more VCs

59 seconds ago
 PHA promises best recreational facilities at Shahd ..

PHA promises best recreational facilities at Shahdara Park

1 minute ago
 SC wants to empower Election Commission of Pakista ..

SC wants to empower Election Commission of Pakistan as it specializes in electio ..

1 minute ago
 Muslims should strengthen their relationship with ..

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with Holy Prophet, Holy Qur'an: Kha ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.