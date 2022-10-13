14 injured in Karachi road accident

Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here Thursday.

According to a new channel report, the school van was going on the wrong side of the road and collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite side resulting a crash.

Police officials told that the driver was arrested and legal action would be taken against him.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for first aid treatment.