14 Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 07:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge here Thursday.
According to a new channel report, the school van was going on the wrong side of the road and collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite side resulting a crash.
Police officials told that the driver was arrested and legal action would be taken against him.
Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for first aid treatment.